Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Stock Forecast: $1.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) were traded, and its beta was 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.70M. BSFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.40, offering almost -4603.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54. We note from Blue Star Foods Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 835.69K.

Blue Star Foods Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BSFC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7000 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.25% year-to-date, but still down -20.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -32.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSFC is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -85.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.80%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.72% of Blue Star Foods Corp. shares, and 1.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.74%. Blue Star Foods Corp. stock is held by 13 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 1848.0 shares worth $2106.0.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 2555.0 shares worth $5018.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 526.0 shares worth around $1033.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.