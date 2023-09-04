BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -30.27%

In the last trading session, 74747.0 shares of the BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) were traded, and its beta was 2.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around -$0.11 or -3.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.20M. BTCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -96.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.82% since then. We note from BIT Mining Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 173.91K.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Instantly BTCM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.59 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 76.58% year-to-date, but still down -5.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is -13.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

BIT Mining Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.36 percent over the past six months and at a 79.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -65.70%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.90%. BIT Mining Limited earnings are expected to increase by 66.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.75% per year for the next five years.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.19% of BIT Mining Limited shares, and 3.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.39%. BIT Mining Limited stock is held by 11 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.15% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.95 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.18% or 19664.0 shares worth $53092.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6381.0 shares worth $18696.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.