Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $109.20M. BTB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.00, offering almost -2164.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.64% since then. We note from Bit Brother Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 314.88K.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Instantly BTB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5888 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.99% year-to-date, but still down -2.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) is -5.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.31 day(s).

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.70%.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Bit Brother Limited shares, and 0.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.62%. Bit Brother Limited stock is held by 10 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.35% of the shares, which is about 0.91 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 4.40% or 0.39 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1005.0 shares worth $836.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.