Bioventus Inc.â€™s (BVS): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) were traded, and its beta was 0.34. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $3.51, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $282.91M. BVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.56, offering almost -143.87% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.21% since then. We note from Bioventus Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 464.30K.

Bioventus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BVS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bioventus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) trade information

Instantly BVS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.93 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 10.69%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 34.48% year-to-date, but still up 1.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) is -1.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BVS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) estimates and forecasts

Bioventus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have risen 57.75 percent over the past six months and at a -588.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $119 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Bioventus Inc. to make $124.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $141.59 million and $125.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.20%.

BVS Dividends

Bioventus Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.83% of Bioventus Inc. shares, and 67.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.90%. Bioventus Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Essex Woodlands Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.74% of the shares, which is about 13.02 million shares worth $37.63 million.

Juniper Investment Company, LLC, with 10.60% or 6.66 million shares worth $19.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.67 million shares worth $1.95 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $1.38 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.