BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.37 million shares of the BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.08 or 15.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.57M. BSGM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -184.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.9% since then. We note from BioSig Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 759.32K.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Instantly BSGM has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5849 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.98% year-to-date, but still up 5.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is -29.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BioSig Technologies Inc. to make $170k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -28.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.60%.

BSGM Dividends

BioSig Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.45% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares, and 6.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.98%. BioSig Technologies Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.39% of the shares, which is about 1.65 million shares worth $0.96 million.

Advisor Resource Council, with 4.57% or 0.9 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $0.63 million, making up 5.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.