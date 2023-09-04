Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 84534.0 shares of the Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around $0.04 or 4.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30M. BIOC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.40, offering almost -3500.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from Biocept Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54480.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.74K.

Biocept Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BIOC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biocept Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

Instantly BIOC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.34% year-to-date, but still down -3.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is -27.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5830.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $330.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIOC is forecast to be at a low of $330.00 and a high of $330.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36566.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -90.40%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Biocept Inc. to make $589k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.95 million and $10.61 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -94.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.00%. Biocept Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -890.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

BIOC Dividends

Biocept Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.21% of Biocept Inc. shares, and 1.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.18%. Biocept Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.71% of the shares, which is about 44861.0 shares worth $54281.0.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with 0.90% or 23529.0 shares worth $28470.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4434.0 shares worth $5365.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2952.0 shares worth around $6376.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.