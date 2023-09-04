Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 91529.0 shares of the Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) were traded, and its beta was -2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.00, and it changed around -$1.35 or -3.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $935.22M. BLTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.85, offering almost -20.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from Belite Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 76.22K.

Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) trade information

Instantly BLTE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.70 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.47% year-to-date, but still down -2.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) is 50.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34950.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) estimates and forecasts

Belite Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.52 percent over the past six months and at a -95.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%.

BLTE Dividends

Belite Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.66% of Belite Bio Inc shares, and 3.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.74%. Belite Bio Inc stock is held by 11 institutions, with Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $11.64 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 0.82% or 0.21 million shares worth $3.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 15897.0 shares worth $0.26 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 8352.0 shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.