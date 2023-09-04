Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $1.60 In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.90M. AVGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.62, offering almost -244.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.64% since then. We note from Avinger Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 92890.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 83.95K.

Avinger Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AVGR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avinger Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Instantly AVGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5197 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.87% year-to-date, but still down -8.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) is -32.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62180.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVGR is forecast to be at a low of $1.60 and a high of $1.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -240.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -240.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Avinger Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.86 percent over the past six months and at a 69.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 118.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Avinger Inc. to make $2.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.25 million and $2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.90%.

AVGR Dividends

Avinger Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.48% of Avinger Inc. shares, and 8.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.70%. Avinger Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.85% of the shares, which is about 91409.0 shares worth $66728.0.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.78% or 84078.0 shares worth $61376.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 55516.0 shares worth $40526.0, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 23472.0 shares worth around $12714.0, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.