Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 57426.0 shares of the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $274.20M. AVAH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -51.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.15% since then. We note from Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64379.99999999999 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 136.53K.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AVAH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Instantly AVAH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5872 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) is -21.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVAH is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $455.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. to make $469 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $443.01 million and $451.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.00%.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -420.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.23% per year for the next five years.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.50% of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares, and 90.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.60%. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 42.85% of the shares, which is about 81.6 million shares worth $137.91 million.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC, with 25.55% or 48.66 million shares worth $82.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $2.35 million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $1.93 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.