Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) were traded, and its beta was 0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.02, and it changed around $0.24 or 5.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $194.98M. AUGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.75, offering almost -14.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.88% since then. We note from Augmedix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 168.66K.

Augmedix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AUGX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Augmedix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) trade information

Instantly AUGX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.13 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 221.79% year-to-date, but still up 15.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) is 19.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) estimates and forecasts

Augmedix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 191.86 percent over the past six months and at a 22.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Augmedix Inc. to make $11.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.00%.

AUGX Dividends

Augmedix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.80% of Augmedix Inc. shares, and 73.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.36%.