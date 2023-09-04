ATNF Stock Forecast 2023: 180 Life Sciences Corp. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 19.4%

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.00M. ATNF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.66, offering almost -2685.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.4% since then. We note from 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.29K.

180 Life Sciences Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATNF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 180 Life Sciences Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $Abercrombie & Fitch Company for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Instantly ATNF has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6950 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.22% year-to-date, but still up 19.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is -24.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATNF is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -497.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -497.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.41% of 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares, and 4.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.49%. 180 Life Sciences Corp. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.21% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.15% or 14654.0 shares worth $17145.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15379.0 shares worth $17993.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5656.0 shares worth around $6447.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.