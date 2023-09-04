Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.07M. IONM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.60, offering almost -6025.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.88% since then. We note from Assure Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 794.78K.

Assure Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IONM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Assure Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Instantly IONM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3500 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.85% year-to-date, but still down -0.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) is -56.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15720.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IONM is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Assure Holdings Corp. to make $8.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.21 million and -$1.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -640.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.30%.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.42% of Assure Holdings Corp. shares, and 4.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.98%. Assure Holdings Corp. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.45% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.13 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 1.83% or 99314.0 shares worth $94348.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 320.0 shares worth $311.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.