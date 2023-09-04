ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 65001.0 shares of the ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.90M. ASPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.75, offering almost -220.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.07% since then. We note from ASP Isotopes Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 88400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.10K.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

Instantly ASPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.95% year-to-date, but still down -6.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) is -30.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASPI is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -156.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) estimates and forecasts

ASPI Dividends

ASP Isotopes Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.17% of ASP Isotopes Inc. shares, and 8.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.85%. ASP Isotopes Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 0.48 million shares worth $0.56 million.

Warberg Asset Management LLC, with 0.15% or 55218.0 shares worth $64605.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1368.0 shares worth $1600.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares.