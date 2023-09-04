Are Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.37 million shares of the Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) were traded, and its beta was 0.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.73, and it changed around -$0.29 or -14.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.40M. QH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.40, offering almost -212.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.15% since then. We note from Quhuo Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.54K.

Quhuo Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quhuo Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Instantly QH has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1400 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.17% year-to-date, but still up 13.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) is -9.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7920.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $191.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QH is forecast to be at a low of $191.04 and a high of $191.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10942.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10942.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Quhuo Limited shares, and 18.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.15%. Quhuo Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 11683.0 shares worth $23716.0.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.05% or 3000.0 shares worth $6090.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 348.0 shares worth $626.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.