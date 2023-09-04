Are Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.41 million shares of the Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.97M. BGXX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.40, offering almost -421.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.91% since then. We note from Bright Green Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 568.83K.

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) trade information

Instantly BGXX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5799 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.30% year-to-date, but still down -17.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) is -33.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.12 day(s).

Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) estimates and forecasts

BGXX Dividends

Bright Green Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.44% of Bright Green Corporation shares, and 4.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.94%. Bright Green Corporation stock is held by 28 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 3.39 million shares worth $1.57 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 1.58% or 2.84 million shares worth $1.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.41 million shares worth $1.12 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $0.6 million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.