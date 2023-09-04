Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -3471.43% Decline

In the last trading session, 66895.0 shares of the Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) were traded, and its beta was -0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.24, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.00M. APM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.02, offering almost -615.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.21% since then. We note from Aptorum Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.64K.

Aptorum Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aptorum Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Instantly APM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.40 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.28% year-to-date, but still up 1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) is 18.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11080.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APM is forecast to be at a low of $80.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3471.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

Aptorum Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.18 percent over the past six months and at a 9.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.50%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.80%.

APM Dividends

Aptorum Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 30 and October 04.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.81% of Aptorum Group Limited shares, and 2.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.09%. Aptorum Group Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.12% of the shares, which is about 36467.0 shares worth $98460.0.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.42% or 7190.0 shares worth $19413.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 34342.0 shares worth $68684.0, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2413.0 shares worth around $7576.0, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.