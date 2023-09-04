Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 61237.0 shares of the Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.90M. SFR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.40, offering almost -4685.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 927.68K.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SFR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Appreciate Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) trade information

Instantly SFR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3300 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.39% year-to-date, but still down -5.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) is -17.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 84050.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFR is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Appreciate Holdings Inc. to make $6.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

SFR Dividends

Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.09% of Appreciate Holdings Inc. shares, and 10.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.31%. Appreciate Holdings Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.23% of the shares, which is about 3.11 million shares worth $1.12 million.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P., with 6.17% or 1.05 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 89532.0 shares worth $28641.0, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held roughly 64139.0 shares worth around $20518.0, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.