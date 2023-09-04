Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 66693.0 shares of the Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) were traded, and its beta was -1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.50M. AUVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -1860.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50. We note from Applied UV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 754.97K.

Applied UV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AUVI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied UV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.82 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Instantly AUVI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7700 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.84% year-to-date, but still down -20.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) is -27.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUVI is forecast to be at a low of $12.50 and a high of $12.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 115.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Applied UV Inc. to make $10.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.91 million and $5.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 83.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.50%.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.48% of Applied UV Inc. shares, and 1.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.44%. Applied UV Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 39360.0 shares worth $36510.0.

Osaic Holdings Inc, with 0.39% or 34445.0 shares worth $31951.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8125.0 shares worth $7536.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7719.0 shares worth around $7160.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.