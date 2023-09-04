Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s (AEHL): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.04 or 8.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.20M. AEHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.64, offering almost -290.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.05% since then. We note from Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 233.92K.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Instantly AEHL has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.49% year-to-date, but still down -16.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is -36.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.80%.

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.69% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares, and 7.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.75%. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.50% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.06% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13809.0 shares worth $17261.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares.