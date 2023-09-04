An Analysis Of AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 89318.0 shares of the AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.25, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $446.82M. ANTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.04, offering almost -37.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.07% since then. We note from AN2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 92020.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.04K.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ANTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AN2 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $BioNTech SE for the current quarter.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX) trade information

Instantly ANTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.39 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.02% year-to-date, but still up 2.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX) is 89.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANTX is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) estimates and forecasts

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.91 percent over the past six months and at a -20.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%.

ANTX Dividends

AN2 Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.96% of AN2 Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 54.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.14%. AN2 Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 66 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.21% of the shares, which is about 3.77 million shares worth $32.07 million.

BVF Inc., with 7.13% or 1.56 million shares worth $13.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $3.96 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held roughly 86826.0 shares worth around $0.49 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.