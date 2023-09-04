Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) were traded, and its beta was 0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.02 or 5.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.35M. ALZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.50, offering almost -435.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.71% since then. We note from Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 188.77K.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALZN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alzamend Neuro Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Instantly ALZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2890 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.23% year-to-date, but still up 2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is -30.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALZN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $6.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2132.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -435.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.52% of Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, and 6.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.05%. Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Truist Financial Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.40% of the shares, which is about 2.31 million shares worth $1.18 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.11% or 2.04 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $0.6 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.