AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) were traded, and its beta was -0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.61, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.30M. AIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.84, offering almost -37.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.46% since then. We note from AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 95540.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.86K.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AIM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) trade information

Instantly AIM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6953 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 96.22% year-to-date, but still down -8.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) is -2.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIM is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -473.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -227.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AIM ImmunoTech Inc. to make $30k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21k and $56k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -46.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.80%. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -0.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

AIM Dividends

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.89% of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares, and 9.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.06%. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.09% of the shares, which is about 1.99 million shares worth $1.33 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.45% or 0.71 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $0.88 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $0.42 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.