AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX: AEON)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 57527.0 shares of the AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX:AEON) were traded, and its beta was -0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.28, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $198.42M. AEON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.68, offering almost -178.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.17% since then. We note from AEON Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 157.32K.

AEON Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AEON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AEON Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX:AEON) trade information

Instantly AEON has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.23 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.46% year-to-date, but still up 14.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX:AEON) is -31.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12240.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEON is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -240.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -240.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) estimates and forecasts

AEON Dividends

AEON Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX:AEON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AEON Biopharma Inc. shares, and 10.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.08%. AEON Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.80% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $1.67 million.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP, with 9.99% or 0.2 million shares worth $1.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14763.0 shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares.