Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ: JEWL): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.00M. JEWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.94, offering almost -1130.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.87% since then. We note from Adamas One Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64830.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 141.17K.

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) trade information

Instantly JEWL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.72% year-to-date, but still down -7.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) is -42.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

Adamas One Corp. (JEWL) estimates and forecasts

JEWL Dividends

Adamas One Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.66% of Adamas One Corp. shares, and 0.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.72%. Adamas One Corp. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 55556.0 shares worth $60778.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.05% or 12524.0 shares worth $13701.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5283.0 shares worth $4226.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.