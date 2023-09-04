Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 63284.0 shares of the Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) were traded, and its beta was -1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around -$0.08 or -4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.10M. ACXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.61, offering almost -149.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.3% since then. We note from Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24730.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.64K.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACXP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) trade information

Instantly ACXP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.52% year-to-date, but still down -1.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) is -12.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6970.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACXP is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -656.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -278.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACXP) estimates and forecasts

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.61 percent over the past six months and at a 3.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.10% in the next quarter.

ACXP Dividends

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)’s Major holders