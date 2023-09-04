a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.63M. AKA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -500.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.90K.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AKA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) trade information

Instantly AKA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5900 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.59% year-to-date, but still up 13.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) is -4.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKA is forecast to be at a low of $0.40 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -200.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) estimates and forecasts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.73 percent over the past six months and at a -200.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. to make $159.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $152.38 million and $149.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.20%.

AKA Dividends

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.08% of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. shares, and 58.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.04%. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Summit Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 53.50% of the shares, which is about 68.76 million shares worth $29.57 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.35% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 76768.0 shares worth $30922.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held roughly 61208.0 shares worth around $24654.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.