A Business Review Of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 91947.0 shares of the ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.14 or 7.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.30M. IPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.90, offering almost -190.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.76% since then. We note from ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49970.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.04K.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IPA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) trade information

Instantly IPA has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.15 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.04% year-to-date, but still up 7.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) is -10.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29680.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPA is forecast to be at a low of $9.29 and a high of $11.94. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -488.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -357.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) estimates and forecasts

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.46 percent over the past six months and at a 30.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. to make $4.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.5 million and $3.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.40%.

IPA Dividends

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. shares, and 6.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.62%. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Ingalls & Snyder being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.23% of the shares, which is about 1.06 million shares worth $3.14 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 0.83% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 17484.0 shares worth $55249.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio held roughly 3814.0 shares worth around $9801.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.