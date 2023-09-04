374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around $0.11 or 7.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $199.00M. SCWO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.17, offering almost -221.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.6% since then. We note from 374Water Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 381.59K.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) trade information

Instantly SCWO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.71% year-to-date, but still up 16.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is -21.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.35 day(s).

374Water Inc. (SCWO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.50%.

SCWO Dividends

374Water Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.83% of 374Water Inc. shares, and 8.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.23%. 374Water Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.78% of the shares, which is about 3.52 million shares worth $8.41 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.31% or 2.93 million shares worth $7.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $4.06 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $2.96 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.