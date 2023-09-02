Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Fell -63.97% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)â€™s traded shares stood at 2.81 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $36.44, to imply an increase of 2.65% or $0.94 in intraday trading. The ZION shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $59.75, putting it -63.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.26. The company has a valuation of $5.45B, with an average of 2.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ZION a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.1.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) trade information

After registering a 2.65% upside in the last session, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.60 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 2.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.77%, and -2.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.87%. Short interest in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) saw shorts transact 16.05 million shares and set a 3.98 days time to cover.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zions Bancorporation National Association share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) shares are -25.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.97% against -10.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.40% this quarter before falling -45.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $765.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $750.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $813.43 million and $873 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.90% before dropping -14.10% in the following quarter.

ZION Dividends

Zions Bancorporation National Association has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zions Bancorporation National Association has a forward dividend ratio of 1.64, with the share yield ticking at 4.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.