Why Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s traded shares stood at 3.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $153.99, to imply an increase of 0.81% or $1.23 in intraday trading. The AMAT share’s 52-week high remains $153.39, putting it 0.39% up since that peak but still an impressive 53.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $71.12. The company has a valuation of $127.66B, with an average of 6.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AMAT a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

After registering a 0.81% upside in the last session, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 154.54 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.67%, and 4.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.13%. Short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw shorts transact 19.27 million shares and set a 3.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $157.43, implying an increase of 2.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $120.00 and $175.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMAT has been trading -13.64% off suggested target high and 22.07% from its likely low.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Materials Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares are 29.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.17% against -1.70%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 16.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.70% annually.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.