What Could Change After PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Gains 36.36% From The High-Point?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s traded shares stood at 2.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $83.52, to imply an increase of 1.49% or $1.23 in intraday trading. The PCAR share’s 52-week high remains $90.05, putting it -7.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.15. The company has a valuation of $43.38B, with an average of 2.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) trade information

After registering a 1.49% upside in the last session, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.81 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.49%, and -1.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.58%. Short interest in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) saw shorts transact 6.81 million shares and set a 2.39 days time to cover.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PACCAR Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) shares are 9.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.52% against 17.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.20% this quarter before jumping 14.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $8.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.16 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.69 billion and $7.73 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.80% before jumping 5.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 61.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.76% annually.

PCAR Dividends

PACCAR Inc has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PACCAR Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 1.29% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.