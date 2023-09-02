The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Have Gained 5.45% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s traded shares stood at 2.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $333.08, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $2.78 in intraday trading. The HD share’s 52-week high remains $347.25, putting it -4.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $265.61. The company has a valuation of $332.82B, with an average of 2.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Home Depot Inc. (HD), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.8.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the last session, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 333.45 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.17%, and 0.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.45%. Short interest in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) saw shorts transact 9.89 million shares and set a 3.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $348.88, implying an increase of 4.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $296.00 and $384.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HD has been trading -15.29% off suggested target high and 11.13% from its likely low.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Home Depot Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Home Depot Inc. (HD) shares are 11.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.69% against -6.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.40% this quarter before falling -10.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $37.86 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.31 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 7.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.10% annually.

HD Dividends

The Home Depot Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Home Depot Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 8.36, with the share yield ticking at 2.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.