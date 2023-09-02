SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX): Is This The Time To Buy?

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s traded shares stood at 3.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 21.55% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The WORX share’s 52-week high remains $0.96, putting it -336.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $4.12M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

After registering a 21.55% upside in the last session, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2670 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 21.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.59%, and -17.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.44%. Short interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw shorts transact 9680.0 shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SCWorx Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

SCWorx Corp. insiders hold 19.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.69% of the shares at 3.34% float percentage. In total, 2.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43875.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudock, Inc. with 79500.0 shares, or about 0.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $31800.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SCWorx Corp. (WORX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41530.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36387.0, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 9373.0.