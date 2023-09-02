Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Down -64.67% YTD

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s traded shares stood at 1.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.01, to imply an increase of 28.63% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The RELI share’s 52-week high remains $15.30, putting it -408.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $6.14M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RELI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

After registering a 28.63% upside in the last session, Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.46 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 28.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.35%, and -6.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.67%. Short interest in Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) saw shorts transact 58920.0 shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 57.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RELI has been trading -132.56% off suggested target high and -132.56% from its likely low.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 88.90% this quarter before jumping 60.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.21 million and $4.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.40% before dropping -15.70% in the following quarter.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Reliance Global Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Reliance Global Group Inc. insiders hold 21.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.73% of the shares at 13.60% float percentage. In total, 10.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 7.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10499.0 shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $49450.0.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust holds roughly 4074.0 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12262.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3616.0, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 16344.0.