Is LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Expensive At $2.54? Check These Facts.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s traded shares stood at 2.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.54, to imply an increase of 28.28% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The LGMK share’s 52-week high remains $22.80, putting it -797.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.84. The company has a valuation of $3.40M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 44.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LGMK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) trade information

After registering a 28.28% upside in the last session, LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.8800 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 28.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.37%, and -3.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.53%. Short interest in LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) saw shorts transact 23860.0 shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.00, implying an increase of 96.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LGMK has been trading -2655.91% off suggested target high and -2655.91% from its likely low.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.18 million and $4.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.20% before jumping 10.50% in the following quarter.

LGMK Dividends

LogicMark Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LogicMark Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s Major holders

LogicMark Inc. insiders hold 9.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.16% of the shares at 7.92% float percentage. In total, 7.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 30.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 19057.0 shares, or about 1.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $48404.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 18939.0 shares. This is just over 1.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48105.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2556.0, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 6492.0.