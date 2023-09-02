Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Is Down -12.73% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.86, to imply a decrease of -8.77% or -$1.14 in intraday trading. The INOD share’s 52-week high remains $15.36, putting it -29.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.78. The company has a valuation of $321.52M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 639.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

After registering a -8.77% downside in the last session, Innodata Inc. (INOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.36 this Friday, 09/01/23, dropping -8.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.73%, and -0.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 300.00%. Short interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) saw shorts transact 2.55 million shares and set a 3.94 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying a decrease of -137.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INOD has been trading 57.84% off suggested target high and 57.84% from its likely low.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -61.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -596.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

INOD Dividends

Innodata Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Innodata Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s Major holders

Innodata Inc. insiders hold 8.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.52% of the shares at 24.56% float percentage. In total, 22.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.68 million shares (or 5.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.32 million shares, or about 4.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14.95 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Innodata Inc. (INOD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.83 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.58 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 6.57 million.