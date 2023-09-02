ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -1.30% Loss

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s traded shares stood at 2.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.92, to imply an increase of 0.51% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The IMGN share’s 52-week high remains $20.69, putting it -29.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.61. The company has a valuation of $3.91B, with an average of 2.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMGN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside in the last session, ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.28 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 0.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.30%, and -3.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 220.97%. Short interest in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw shorts transact 18.62 million shares and set a 3.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 30.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMGN has been trading -69.6% off suggested target high and 18.34% from its likely low.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ImmunoGen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares are 264.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.36% against 11.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 112.90% this quarter before jumping 126.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 220.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $102.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $114.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.48 million and $41.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 724.80% before jumping 177.70% in the following quarter.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ImmunoGen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

ImmunoGen Inc. insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.66% of the shares at 84.92% float percentage. In total, 84.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.9 million shares (or 8.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $394.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 20.9 million shares, or about 8.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $394.36 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.08 million shares. This is just over 3.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $152.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.51 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 103.9 million.