Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) -14.3% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.00, to imply an increase of 0.93% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The GLBE share’s 52-week high remains $45.72, putting it -14.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.14. The company has a valuation of $6.39B, with an average of 2.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GLBE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

After registering a 0.93% upside in the last session, Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.84 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.56%, and -3.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.80%. Short interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw shorts transact 5.1 million shares and set a 3.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.09, implying an increase of 13.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41.00 and $54.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLBE has been trading -35.0% off suggested target high and -2.5% from its likely low.

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Global-e Online Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) shares are 38.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.23% against 21.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.90% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $140.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $194.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $105.56 million and $139.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.00% before jumping 38.90% in the following quarter.

GLBE Dividends

Global-e Online Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Global-e Online Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

Global-e Online Ltd. insiders hold 21.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.27% of the shares at 76.90% float percentage. In total, 60.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.39 million shares (or 8.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $535.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with 12.74 million shares, or about 7.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $509.79 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund holds roughly 2.36 million shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.7 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 67.88 million.