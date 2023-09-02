Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Friday – Up 31.44% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares stood at 2.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.99, to imply a decrease of -3.55% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The FSM share’s 52-week high remains $4.20, putting it -40.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $869.84M, with an average of 2.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

After registering a -3.55% downside in the last session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.22 this Friday, 09/01/23, dropping -3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.34%, and -8.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.27%. Short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) saw shorts transact 6.55 million shares and set a 2.32 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are -13.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.00% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $206.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $226 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $166.57 million and $164.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.90% before jumping 37.20% in the following quarter.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders hold 0.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.65% of the shares at 40.03% float percentage. In total, 39.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.9 million shares (or 10.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 7.27 million shares, or about 2.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $21.72 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 15.37 million shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.13 million, or 4.17% of the shares, all valued at about 36.26 million.