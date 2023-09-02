For Risk-Tolerant Investors, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Is Worth A Shot

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s traded shares stood at 4.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $92.64, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The TJX share’s 52-week high remains $92.87, putting it -0.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $59.78. The company has a valuation of $105.85B, with an average of 5.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TJX a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.98.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside in the last session, The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 92.87 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.30%, and 7.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.38%. Short interest in The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) saw shorts transact 9.11 million shares and set a 2.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.76, implying an increase of 6.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $84.90 and $110.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TJX has been trading -18.74% off suggested target high and 8.35% from its likely low.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The TJX Companies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) shares are 18.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.29% against 9.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.00% this quarter before jumping 27.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $13.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.16 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 10.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.93% annually.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The TJX Companies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.33, with the share yield ticking at 1.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

The TJX Companies Inc. insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.05% of the shares at 93.14% float percentage. In total, 93.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 94.74 million shares (or 8.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.78 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 80.11 million shares, or about 7.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.42 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 35.86 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.32 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.42 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 2.54 billion.