Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Friday – The Stock Is Down -16.34% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s traded shares stood at 2.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.57, to imply an increase of 0.09% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The COTY share’s 52-week high remains $13.46, putting it -16.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.19. The company has a valuation of $9.88B, with an average of 4.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Coty Inc. (COTY), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COTY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

After registering a 0.09% upside in the last session, Coty Inc. (COTY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.78 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.99%, and -4.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.16%. Short interest in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) saw shorts transact 20.62 million shares and set a 6.21 days time to cover.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coty Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Coty Inc. (COTY) shares are -0.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.09% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.50% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.7 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 739.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.30% annually.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coty Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.