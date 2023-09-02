Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Up 40.46% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s traded shares stood at 2.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.94, to imply an increase of 0.85% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The CARR share’s 52-week high remains $60.04, putting it -3.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.10. The company has a valuation of $47.57B, with an average of 3.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

After registering a 0.85% upside in the last session, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.26 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.31%, and -0.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.46%. Short interest in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) saw shorts transact 28.44 million shares and set a 5.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.12, implying an increase of 2.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46.00 and $67.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CARR has been trading -15.64% off suggested target high and 20.61% from its likely low.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carrier Global Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares are 21.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.97% against 3.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.90% this quarter before jumping 35.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $5.9 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.31 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.43 billion and $5.11 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.60% before jumping 3.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 119.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.11% annually.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carrier Global Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.74, with the share yield ticking at 1.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Carrier Global Corporation insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.33% of the shares at 89.43% float percentage. In total, 89.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 94.2 million shares (or 11.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 83.18 million shares, or about 9.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.82 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 49.94 million shares. This is just over 5.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.89 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.48 million, or 3.64% of the shares, all valued at about 1.77 billion.