Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) Could Expand By 17.91 Percent Or More

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)’s traded shares stood at 2.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.82, to imply an increase of 0.53% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The CM share’s 52-week high remains $49.95, putting it -25.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.11. The company has a valuation of $36.10B, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) trade information

After registering a 0.53% upside in the last session, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.27 this Friday, 09/01/23, jumping 0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.35%, and -5.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.56%. Short interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) saw shorts transact 8.66 million shares and set a 8.62 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.51, implying an increase of 17.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.53 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CM has been trading -55.7% off suggested target high and 10.77% from its likely low.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) shares are -14.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.76% against 6.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.40% this quarter before falling -9.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.33 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.43 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -4.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.00% annually.

CM Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has its next earnings report out between November 29 and December 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a forward dividend ratio of 2.64, with the share yield ticking at 6.62% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)’s Major holders

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.52% of the shares at 49.55% float percentage. In total, 49.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 70.49 million shares (or 7.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 57.32 million shares, or about 6.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.45 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 11.66 million shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $489.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.78 million, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about 287.44 million.