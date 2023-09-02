Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) Stock?

GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI)’s traded shares stood at 1.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.26, to imply a decrease of -0.79% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GRI share’s 52-week high remains $36.90, putting it -2828.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $4.27M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 56.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GRI Bio Inc. (GRI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) trade information

After registering a -0.79% downside in the last session, GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0700 this Friday, 09/01/23, dropping -0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.97%, and -64.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.52%. Short interest in GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) saw shorts transact 15260.0 shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $360.00, implying an increase of 99.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $360.00 and $360.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRI has been trading -28471.43% off suggested target high and -28471.43% from its likely low.

GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) estimates and forecasts

GRI Dividends

GRI Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GRI Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI)’s Major holders

GRI Bio Inc. insiders hold 35.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.59% of the shares at 13.34% float percentage. In total, 8.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altium Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.18 million shares (or 39.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 14878.0 shares, or about 0.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $63231.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 275.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1643.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 318.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 1900.0.