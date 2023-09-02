Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) Stock?

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)’s traded shares stood at 2.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.17, to imply a decrease of -0.69% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The CRH share’s 52-week high remains $60.72, putting it -6.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.22. The company has a valuation of $40.46B, with an average of 2.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CRH plc (CRH), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRH a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, CRH plc (CRH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.04 this Friday, 09/01/23, dropping -0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.23%, and -3.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.68%. Short interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw shorts transact 9.94 million shares and set a 7.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.58, implying an increase of 17.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62.29 and $86.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRH has been trading -50.43% off suggested target high and -8.96% from its likely low.

CRH plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CRH plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CRH plc (CRH) shares are 10.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.15% against 13.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 14.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.20% annually.

CRH Dividends

CRH plc has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CRH plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.27, with the share yield ticking at 2.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)’s Major holders

CRH plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.87% of the shares at 6.87% float percentage. In total, 6.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.28 million shares (or 1.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $587.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boston Partners with 5.73 million shares, or about 0.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $327.69 million.

We also have Fidelity Series International Growth Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CRH plc (CRH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds roughly 5.14 million shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $293.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.13 million, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 121.71 million.