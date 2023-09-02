BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) Stock Dropped -0.31% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)’s traded shares stood at 2.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.45, to imply a decrease of -2.13% or -$0.9 in intraday trading. The BCE share’s 52-week high remains $49.68, putting it -19.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.88. The company has a valuation of $37.79B, with an average of 1.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) trade information

After registering a -2.13% downside in the last session, BCE Inc. (BCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.96 this Friday, 09/01/23, dropping -2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.10%, and -0.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.69%. Short interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) saw shorts transact 14.01 million shares and set a 10.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.18, implying an increase of 10.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41.90 and $52.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCE has been trading -27.62% off suggested target high and -1.09% from its likely low.

BCE Inc. (BCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BCE Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BCE Inc. (BCE) shares are -6.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.75% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.60% this quarter before jumping 11.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.85 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.44 billion and $4.77 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.90% before jumping 1.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -0.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.87% annually.

BCE Dividends

BCE Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BCE Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.89, with the share yield ticking at 6.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)’s Major holders

BCE Inc. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.74% of the shares at 47.75% float percentage. In total, 47.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 57.01 million shares (or 6.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 33.09 million shares, or about 3.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.51 billion.

We also have Income Fund of America Inc and Principal Equity Income Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BCE Inc. (BCE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Income Fund of America Inc holds roughly 11.13 million shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $507.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.83 million, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about 231.97 million.