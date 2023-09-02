Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Plunged -68.03% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s traded shares stood at 2.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply a decrease of -16.74% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The AMTI share’s 52-week high remains $1.55, putting it -761.11% down since that peak but still an impressive -16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $7.39M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 216.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

After registering a -16.74% downside in the last session, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3048 this Friday, 09/01/23, dropping -16.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -37.38%, and -41.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.76%. Short interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 5.48 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Molecular Transport Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) shares are -68.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.77% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.10% this quarter before jumping 12.10% for the next one.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. insiders hold 21.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.51% of the shares at 57.00% float percentage. In total, 44.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EPIQ Capital Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.69 million shares (or 22.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Founders Fund V Management, LLC with 3.61 million shares, or about 9.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.66 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.09 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about 40433.0.