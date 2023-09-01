Why Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s traded shares stood at 4.94 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.50, to imply an increase of 14.15% or $4.4 in intraday trading. The NTNX share’s 52-week high remains $33.73, putting it 4.99% up since that peak but still an impressive 43.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.96. The company has a valuation of $8.51B, with an average of 1.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NTNX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

After registering a 14.15% upside in the latest session, Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.50 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 14.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.97%, and 21.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.28%. Short interest in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) saw shorts transact 5.68 million shares and set a 4.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.75, implying an increase of 10.69% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTNX has been trading -26.76% off suggested target high and 1.41% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Nutanix Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) shares are 24.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.67% against 6.10%.

Nutanix Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 28 and December 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nutanix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nutanix Inc. insiders hold 2.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.76% of the shares at 82.44% float percentage. In total, 80.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.36 million shares (or 15.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $991.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 25.23 million shares, or about 10.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $707.69 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 11.98 million shares. This is just over 5.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $336.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.12 million, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about 185.03 million.