Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s traded shares stood at 6.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.00, to imply an increase of 5.83% or $2.48 in intraday trading. The WDC share’s 52-week high remains $45.24, putting it -0.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.73. The company has a valuation of $14.62B, with an average of 2.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Western Digital Corporation (WDC), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WDC a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.9.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

After registering a 5.83% upside in the last session, Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.63 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 5.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.87%, and 6.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.63%. Short interest in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) saw shorts transact 7.21 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.43, implying an increase of 0.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WDC has been trading -33.33% off suggested target high and 31.11% from its likely low.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Western Digital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) shares are 17.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.58% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,050.00% this quarter before falling -233.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $2.65 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.9 billion.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Western Digital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Western Digital Corporation insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.60% of the shares at 88.79% float percentage. In total, 88.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.52 million shares (or 11.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.41 million shares, or about 8.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.0 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Western Digital Corporation (WDC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.9 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $372.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.01 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 303.69 million.