VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Thursday’s Performance: Up 36.92% From The Lows, Now What?

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $164.16, to imply a decrease of -2.74% or -$4.62 in intraday trading. The VMW share’s 52-week high remains $170.19, putting it -3.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $103.55. The company has a valuation of $70.41B, with an average of 2.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for VMware Inc. (VMW), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VMW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) trade information

After registering a -2.74% downside in the latest session, VMware Inc. (VMW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 170.19 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.99%, and 3.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.72%. Short interest in VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw shorts transact 4.85 million shares and set a 3.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $158.57, implying a decrease of -3.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $139.50 and $182.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VMW has been trading -10.87% off suggested target high and 15.02% from its likely low.

VMware Inc. (VMW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VMware Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VMware Inc. (VMW) shares are 38.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.59% against 12.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.20% this quarter before falling -1.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $3.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.83 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -28.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.84% annually.

VMW Dividends

VMware Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VMware Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s Major holders

VMware Inc. insiders hold 36.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.65% of the shares at 77.77% float percentage. In total, 49.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.05 million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 26.07 million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.75 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VMware Inc. (VMW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 16.39 million shares. This is just over 3.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.36 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.35 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 1.06 billion.